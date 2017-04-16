

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Toronto police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who went missing in the Islington Avenue and Dixon road area last night.

Police say Signs of Glory Kabamba was last seen in the area at around 9 p.m.

According to police, she was on a bus with her mother and father heading north on Islington Avenue at around 8 p.m. Saturday night. The parents exited the front of the bus north of Dixon Road, thinking their daughter was right behind them. When they realized she wasn’t with them, they chased after the bus but couldn’t catch up with it.

Police originally said that Kabamba was last spotted near Islington Subway Station. However they later clarified that the girl was last spotted on the bus at Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Blvd.

She is described as black, standing around four-foot-eleven with a slim build. She has long, tightly-braided hair. She was wearing a yellow/green sweater, white jacket, purple pants and black/purple runners.

While Kabamba is currently missing, no Amber Alert has been issued as Amber Alerts are only used when police believe a child has been abducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).