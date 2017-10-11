

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say they have located the vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month that left a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman dead.

Investigators previously said that at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, 63-year-old Debbie Graves was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, west of Don Mills road, when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area following the incident, police said.

Graves, who was visiting Toronto from Riverview, New Brunswick, was pronounced dead on scene.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday morning, Const. Clint Stibbe said the incident is especially tragic given that Graves made a point of crossing safely at a traffic light.

Stibbe said Graves and a co-worker had finished eating dinner at a restaurant in the area and the pair needed to cross the street to get to their hotel. According to Stibbe, Graves told her co-worker that she refused to cross mid-block due to the number of pedestrians who are regularly struck and killed on city streets.

“When she approached the intersection, the countdown timer had begun. She told her friend, ‘We’re not crossing. We are not allowed because the countdown timer has started.’ She waited until the light cycled, crossed the road properly,” Stibbe said. “(She) was walking on the sidewalk and was subsequently struck by the motor-vehicle.”

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal collision was found at an auto repair shop on Oct. 6.

Investigators say the vehicle is a grey, 2014 Nissan Rogue with the licence plate number BVVH900.

Police told CP24 that they have identified a 28-year-old Toronto woman as the owner of the vehicle but have not yet determined who was driving on the night of the fatal collision.

“We haven’t received any information from the registered owner as to who was operating this motor-vehicle,” Stibbe added.

“We are looking for where that vehicle was and anyone that may have been operating it from approximately 10:30 on the evening of the Wednesday till 1:30 in the morning of the Thursday.”

Investigators are searching for anyone who may have video of the vehicle in the hours prior to and after the fatal collision.

“What we are looking for specifically is anyone that may have video surveillance footage in the area bounded by York Mills Road, Bayview Avenue, Owen (Boulevard) and Old Yonge Street,” Stibbe said.

“There is a very small pocket in there and we have reason to believe that vehicle was there at some point during the evening.”