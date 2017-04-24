

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say they have located a pickup truck that is believed to be involved in a serious fail-to-remain collision near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Yonge Street near Erskine Avenue.

Toronto police say a pickup truck T-boned a motorcycle while turning onto Erskine.

“There was a motorcycle with two passengers going northbound on Yonge Street when another vehicle travelling southbound on Yonge Street made an abrupt left turn onto Erskine causing a collision with the motorcycle,” Jason Kraft told CP24 at the scene Sunday.

A man and a woman riding the motorcycle suffered serious injuries in the crash but are expected to survive.

On Monday, police said they’ve since located a suspect vehicle near Hwy. 401 and Yonge Street but that they are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.