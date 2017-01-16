

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a 15-year-old girl who police believe was abducted in Mississauga was found safe.

Police were concerned for the girl's safety after witnesses saw two males force a female into a grey or silver older model Honda Odyssey in the area of St. Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

The girl's father confirmed to CP24 Monday that the girl was located by police shortly before 11 a.m. and will be returned home. It’s not clear where the girl was located.

Police said the teen's family reported her missing around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Const. Harinder Sohi said the teen has gone missing before but never under these circumstances.

“She was reported by her family missing at the end of last year. At that time, Peel Regional Police did reach out to the media, to the public for their assistance,” Sohi said.

“Now she did come home on her own accord at that time."

The girl's father told CP24 he is “relieved” she’s been found and went on to thank the public for their concern.

Police said their investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).