Featured
Police locate Mississauga teen, 15, who was subject of an Amber Alert
Alyssa Langille is seen in this photo released by Peel Regional Police.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 5:43AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:11AM EST
An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a 15-year-old girl who police believe was abducted in Mississauga was found safe.
Police were concerned for the girl's safety after witnesses saw two males force a female into a grey or silver older model Honda Odyssey in the area of St. Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.
The girl's father confirmed to CP24 Monday that the girl was located by police shortly before 11 a.m. and will be returned home. It’s not clear where the girl was located.
Police said the teen's family reported her missing around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Const. Harinder Sohi said the teen has gone missing before but never under these circumstances.
“She was reported by her family missing at the end of last year. At that time, Peel Regional Police did reach out to the media, to the public for their assistance,” Sohi said.
“Now she did come home on her own accord at that time."
The girl's father told CP24 he is “relieved” she’s been found and went on to thank the public for their concern.
Police said their investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Photos
Alyssa Langille is seen in this photo released by Peel Regional Police.
Peel Regional Police released this photo in connection with the abducted of a 15-year-old girl in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police released this photo in connection with the abducted of a 15-year-old girl in Mississauga.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto senior sentenced to life in prison in beating death of nursing home resident
- Two Canadians reported among dead in shooting at nightclub in Playa del Carmen
- Stabbing victim shows up at Toronto area hospital, collapses in emergency room: police
- Man found with gunshot wound after Rexdale collision
- Ethics watchdog to investigate PM Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Two Canadians reported among dead in shooting at nightclub in Playa del Carmen
- Police locate Mississauga teen, 15, who was subject of an Amber Alert
- Toronto senior sentenced to life in prison in beating death of nursing home resident
- Former Halton police officer named first female sergeant-at-arms
- St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container 1
Advertisement