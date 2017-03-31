

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they have found a 12-year-old girl last seen at Yorkdale Mall on Friday afternoon.

Police say Corinthe Eigen was reported missing at 2:12 p.m. Friday.

Const. David Hopkinson she was in the area of the mall's food court when she was last seen.

Command posts were set up at Union Station and at Yorkdale Mall.

She was found just before 9 p.m. and is in good health.