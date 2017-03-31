Featured
Police locate girl, 12, last seen at Yorkdale Mall
Corinthe Eigen, 12, is shown in a handout image from Toronto police.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 8:17PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 9:02PM EDT
Toronto police say they have found a 12-year-old girl last seen at Yorkdale Mall on Friday afternoon.
Police say Corinthe Eigen was reported missing at 2:12 p.m. Friday.
Const. David Hopkinson she was in the area of the mall's food court when she was last seen.
Command posts were set up at Union Station and at Yorkdale Mall.
She was found just before 9 p.m. and is in good health.