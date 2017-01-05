

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police in Markham say they have located the family of an elderly woman who was found wandering without shoes in the frigid cold on Thursday morning.

The woman was found in the Highglen and Townley avenues area near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road, at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say that the woman was wearing a brown housecoat and was barefoot at the time. The woman had fallen on the ground prior to being located and is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were going door-to-door in the neighbourhood in the hopes that somebody may recognize her, however at around 12:50 p.m. police confirmed that they had located the previously unidentified woman's family.

The temperature was about – 6 C at the time the woman was found, however it felt closer to -16 with the wind chill.