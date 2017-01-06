

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man who had been missing amid extreme cold for the last two days has been located safe and sound, police say.

Officers had been searching for the man since he disappeared from his home in the Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road area at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday but on Saturday morning police confirmed that the Scarborough man had been located.

It is not immediately clear where he was found.

“Thank you once again, especially media, for spreading the word," police said in a message posted to Twitter. "Again, he was found safe."

Police had previously set up a command post at Sacred Heart Catholic School as part of their search for the man and were asking area residents to check their properties for any signs.