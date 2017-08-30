

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a 34-year-old man after two young girls were reportedly sexually assaulted while swimming at their condo’s swimming pool in North York.

On Sunday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police were called to a condo building near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to police, four children under the age of 13 were in the pool area inside building when a man approached them and sexually assaulted two of the girls in the group.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Toronto resident Narek Adamyan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.