Police lay charges after 2 young girls sexually assaulted at North York condo pool
Narek Adamyan, 34, is shown in a Toronto police handout image.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 11:52AM EDT
Police have charged a 34-year-old man after two young girls were reportedly sexually assaulted while swimming at their condo’s swimming pool in North York.
On Sunday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police were called to a condo building near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East.
According to police, four children under the age of 13 were in the pool area inside building when a man approached them and sexually assaulted two of the girls in the group.
A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Toronto resident Narek Adamyan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.