Police issue public safety alert after suspected drug overdoses at downtown clubs
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:31AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 8, 2017 8:31AM EDT
Police have issued a public safety alert after one person died and at least four others were hospitalized as a result of drug overdoses at downtown nightclubs overnight.
Police say the first incident happened at around 12:42 a.m. when a 24-year-old woman was located in distress in the Bathurst and Adelaide streets area, which is near Uniun Nightclub.
Police say that officers were advised that the woman had ingested a drug. She then collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say another woman collapsed then collapsed in the same area at around 1 a.m. and was taken to hospital. She is expected to survive.
Meanwhile, police say that they were also made aware of four other overdoses at a nightclub in the Cherry Street and Lakeshore Boulevard area overnight.
Polices say that three of those victims were transported to hospital in serious condition.
The suspected overdoses may have involved the drug MDMA, according to police.
