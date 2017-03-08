

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have issued a public safety alert after an unknown man attempted to lure five young children into a vehicle in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood.

On Feb. 10 at around 3 p.m., two nine-year-old boys were walking near Burrows Hall Boulevard and Purvis Crescent when a man in a vehicle approached them.

The boys told police that the man asked them to get into his car.

When the boys ran away, they said the vehicle drove off.

In a second incident, this time on March 7 at around 8 a.m., two 10-year-old boys and a five-year-old girl were walking in the same area when the same man in a vehicle drove up to them.

The children told police that the man offered them a ride.

When they declined, the kids said the man persisted and they ran away.

The man then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a brown man who is between 35 and 45 years old. He was last seen wearing reading glasses. In one of the incidents, he was potentially wearing a Blue Jays shirt and Blue Jays baseball cap.

The suspect vehicle is described as a charcoal or metallic-grey, four-door sedan. In the second incident, police say the vehicle was described as a small four-door vehicle that was silver in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.