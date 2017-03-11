

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating a pair of fail-to-remain collisions that occurred overnight, one of which resulted in a cab driver sustaining serious injuries.

The first incident occurred on Danforth Avenue near East Lynn Avenue at around 2:40 a.m.

Police say that a driver crashed into a light pole and rolled over their vehicle. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The second incident occurred on Polson Pier at around 4:50 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle rear-ended a taxi before fleeing the scene.

Police say that the driver was then apprehended some time later and arrested on alcohol-related charges.

Meanwhile, paramedics say that the taxi driver was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.