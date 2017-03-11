Featured
Police investigating two fail-to-remain collisions
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 7:19AM EST
Police are investigating a pair of fail-to-remain collisions that occurred overnight, one of which resulted in a cab driver sustaining serious injuries.
The first incident occurred on Danforth Avenue near East Lynn Avenue at around 2:40 a.m.
Police say that a driver crashed into a light pole and rolled over their vehicle. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
The second incident occurred on Polson Pier at around 4:50 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle rear-ended a taxi before fleeing the scene.
Police say that the driver was then apprehended some time later and arrested on alcohol-related charges.
Meanwhile, paramedics say that the taxi driver was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police continue to investigate both incidents.