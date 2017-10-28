

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man found with serious injuries in an apartment in North York on Saturday has been pronounced dead, Toronto paramedics say.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Wakunda Place near O’Connor Drive after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an unconscious male.

They arrived to find a man suffering very serious injuries. He was without vital signs when they arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man who lived on the same floor as the victim told CP24 that neighbours knocked on his door to tell him that something had happened to “Henry” down the hall.

He went to the victim’s apartment and saw the man on the ground unconscious.

“I looked in the doorway; I saw his body full of blood. I don’t know whether it was a stabbing but there was a lot of blood.”

The man said he then called 911 and spoke to investigators.

"He was a nice guy, I don't know why someone would (kill) him."

He said another man was beaten to death in the building a number of years ago.

Investigators are treating the death as suspicious.