Featured
Police investigating shooting in parking lot in Humber Summit neighbourhood
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting in a parking lot near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road on Friday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 6:42AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a Brampton hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.
Police say they were notified about the man’s injuries at around 2 a.m.
Officers then located a shooting scene in a parking lot near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.
Police say that they found shell casings in the area and multiple cars with bullet holes.
Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and no information has been released about potential suspects.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Teen in serious condition after shooting at Moss Park restaurant
- Police investigating shooting in parking lot in Humber Summit neighbourhood
- TTC delays due to people on subway tracks totaled 26 hours in 2016
- Woman, 80, struck by car near St. Lawrence Market dies in hospital
- Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park dies of injuries
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Six new charges laid against former Woodstock nurse accused of killing eight seniors
- YRP read mean tweets in new video 1
- Teen in serious condition after shooting at Moss Park restaurant
- About 5,000 customers left without power after ambulance crashes into pole
- TTC delays due to people on subway tracks totaled 26 hours in 2016
Advertisement