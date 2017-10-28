Police investigating sexual assault of child at Collingwood Walmart
A suspect in the sexual assault of a child at a Collingwood Walmart store is shown in these surveillance camera images. (Ontario Provincial Police)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 1:51PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a child was sexually assaulted at a Walmart in Collingwood.
The alleged assault took place on Oct. 22.
Police say that the suspect approached a child in the store and then proceeded to sexually assault them.
Police have released several surveillance camera images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.