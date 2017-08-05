

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on a dash camera in the city’s downtown core on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard and Strachan Avenue.

Police say the complainant in the case told investigators that he was driving westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard when the driver of a white Acura accused him of cutting them off.

When the two vehicles came to a red light, the complainant said the male driver of the Acura approached his vehicle and began hitting it with a baseball bat, shattering a mirror.

Police say the driver of the Acura got back into his vehicle and headed northbound on Strachan Avenue.

The altercation was captured on a witness’ dash camera.

Police have not yet apprehended a suspect and investigators say they are working to get both sides of the story.