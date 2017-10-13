

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are looking into a possible connection between a shooting in the city’s east end early Friday morning and the murder of 16-year-old Zakariye Ali last weekend, CP24 has learned.

A group of about seven adults was walking along a pathway connecting a Toronto community Housing townhouse complex with a parking lot near Chester le Blvd. and Morecambe Gate at around 1:20 a.m. when a male suspect reportedly approached them.

Police say the suspect fired approximately five shots at the victims but did not hit any of them. He then fled to a waiting vehicle. That vehicle, described as a white Mazda or Nissan, was last seen travelling southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

CP24 has learned that all seven people targeted in the shooting were either friends or relatives of Ali and had just left a unit at the townhouse complex where they were discussing funeral arrangements for the boy, who is scheduled to be laid to rest later today.

One of the family members who was among those targeted early Friday morning told CP24 that the gunman was about five metres away when he produced a handgun and opened fire. The relative said that some members of the group sustained cuts and bruises from diving for cover.

Ali was fatally shot in the parking lot of Kingsview Village Junior School in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area on Oct. 8.

His murder remains unsolved.