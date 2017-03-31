Featured
Police investigating fatal Etobicoke shooting
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on La Rush Drive near Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke on March 31, 2017.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 7:40AM EDT
A 54-year-old man is dead following a shooting on a quiet residential street in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
The man was found in the driveway of a house on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.
He had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced on scene, according to police.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.
It also remains unclear what connection the victim had to the house that the shooting occurred outside of.
Neighbour say a married couple has lived in that home for the last 20 years.
A large perimeter has been set up on La Rush Drive as police investigate. The Toronto Police Service canine unit was also brought in to conduct a search of the neighbourhood early Friday morning.
