

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say that a driver fled the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

According to police, an SUV was travelling in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue area when it veered off the roadway, hit the curb and rolled over.

Police say that the driver fled the scene following the crash and may have gotten into a taxi.

It is not known whether there were any other passengers in the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.