Police investigating fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough
An SUV that was abandoned at the scene of a rollover accident near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:30AM EDT
Police say that a driver fled the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
According to police, an SUV was travelling in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue area when it veered off the roadway, hit the curb and rolled over.
Police say that the driver fled the scene following the crash and may have gotten into a taxi.
It is not known whether there were any other passengers in the vehicle.
Police continue to investigate.