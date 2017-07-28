

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. -- The coroner is investigating the death of man who was bitten by his own dog as he was suffering from a medical emergency.

Waterloo regional police say they were called to a Kitchener, Ont., home on Thursday afternoon for a medical emergency involving a man with pre-existing condition.

They say the man was bitten during the incident by his dog, which had become aggressive.

The 41-year-old Kitchener man was tended to by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known if the dog attack contributed to the man's death.

Police say the dog was quarantined on the apartment balcony and is being dealt with by animal control.