

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of two women who were found without vital signs at an Etobicoke apartment building on Tuesday night.

Officials told CP24 that the two 18-year-old women were found in a building near Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 10 p.m.

According to paramedics, both females were pronounced dead at the scene and it appears they died of a suspected overdose.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police will not be able to confirm the cause of death until investigators see the autopsy results.

She added that there were no signs of foul play or obvious signs of trauma.

One of the women who died was a resident of the building, Douglas-Cook said.

The relationship between the two women is not yet known.

Police are not looking for any suspects and say there is no indication the women were with anyone else at the time of their deaths.