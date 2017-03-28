Featured
Police investigating after shots fired in Chinatown
Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a co-op building in Chinatown on March 28, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:07PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2017 6:22PM EDT
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired in Chinatown this afternoon.
It happened near Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene minutes after receiving the report but said they could not locate a suspect or a victim.
Police later located one person with wounds related to the incident, though the severity of those injuries is unclear.
A suspect description was not immediately provided.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Rollover crash causes closure of Hwy. 400 southbound lanes at Canal Rd.
- Police investigating after shots fired in Chinatown
- LIVE BLOG: Scarborough subway debate back at city hall
- City seeks public feedback as it looks to regulate Airbnb
- Councillor considers asking city to withhold Pride funding after police ban