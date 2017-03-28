

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating after gunshots were fired in Chinatown this afternoon.

It happened near Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes after receiving the report but said they could not locate a suspect or a victim.

Police later located one person with wounds related to the incident, though the severity of those injuries is unclear.

A suspect description was not immediately provided.