

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after a shot was fired outside a townhouse complex in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood overnight.

It happened on Chester Le Boulevard, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported but shell casings were found in the area.

Police also say no property was damaged in the shooting.

The suspect is still at large and police have not yet released a suspect description.