Police investigating after shot fired outside townhouse complex in L'Amoreaux
Police are investigating after a shot was fired outside a townhouse complex in L'Amoreaux. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 5:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 5:35AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a shot was fired outside a townhouse complex in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood overnight.
It happened on Chester Le Boulevard, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, shortly after 12:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported but shell casings were found in the area.
Police also say no property was damaged in the shooting.
The suspect is still at large and police have not yet released a suspect description.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police investigating after shot fired outside townhouse complex in L'Amoreaux
- Arizona man, 26, charged with bringing loaded handgun into CN Tower
- Ontario Loblaws grocery stores experience debit or credit card payment outage
- Raptors' Norm Powell scores 25 points to secure a 118-93 victory over Bucks
- Wallet of missing Burlington woman, 79, found by police