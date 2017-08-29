

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday night has died in hospital, York Regional Police confirm.

It happened near Markham Road and Denison Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say the victim, identified as a 62-year-old Markham man, was rushed to hospital for treatment but died on Tuesday morning.

The 43-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, investigators noted.

It is not clear if charges will be laid in the case.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the major collision investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.