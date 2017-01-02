

Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead following a call for a fire in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood Monday night.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Chalkfarm Drive, northwest of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m.

One male was found deceased at the scene, paramedics said.

According to Toronto Fire Services, it appeared that an attempt had been made to deliberately set a fire, and the area was declared a crime scene. Police arrived on scene shortly before 10 p.m.

No information on the victim or possible suspects has been provided by police.

Investigators remain at the scene.