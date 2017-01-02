Featured
Police investigating after male discovered dead at fire call in Downsview
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 10:52PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 10:53PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead following a call for a fire in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood Monday night.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Chalkfarm Drive, northwest of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m.
One male was found deceased at the scene, paramedics said.
According to Toronto Fire Services, it appeared that an attempt had been made to deliberately set a fire, and the area was declared a crime scene. Police arrived on scene shortly before 10 p.m.
No information on the victim or possible suspects has been provided by police.
Investigators remain at the scene.
