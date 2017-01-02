Featured
Police investigating after car crashes into Scarborough Shoppers Drug Mart
A car crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough this morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 7:48AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 9:07AM EST
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough this morning.
It happened near Ellesmere and McCowan roads at around 7 a.m.
Police said it is not clear what caused the vehicle to lose control.
No injuries were reported.
More News from CTV Toronto
- Shanahan looks to Detroit's glorious past while shaping Leafs' future
- One injured after crash on Hwy. 401 near Dufferin Street: paramedics
- Auston Matthews on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history
- Conservationists concerned about free entry to Canada's national parks in 2017
- Musicians weigh in on whether smartphone cameras ruin concerts