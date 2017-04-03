

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people were wounded this morning following a shooting at a nightclub in Woodbridge.

York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 Monday that officers were called to Cameo Lounge, in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue, at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, investigators found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, who are believed to be in their 20s, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A third victim, a man who police also believe is in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

“We are looking for witnesses. We do believe it was very busy at the time that the shooting occurred, over 150 people in the club at the time,” Pattenden said.

“There could have been people that left prior to talking to our officers. We do want to speak to those people. We need to know what has taken place here as there is one person fighting for their life in hospital.”

Pattenden said shots were fired both inside and outside the club.

“It is a large scene with a lot of evidence so our forensic identification unit is on their way down here. We will be processing this scene throughout most of the day probably,” he added.

“This area is going to be quite busy with police officers.”

Pattenden said investigators are not ruling out the possibility that one than one firearm was involved in the incident.

Scholes Road remains closed as police investigate.