Police investigate deadly stabbing in Richmond Hill
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 5:52AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 9:07AM EST
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in Richmond Hill on Monday night.
Police were called to Redstone Road, near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road, at around 9:30 p.m. and located a man behind a vehicle in the area.
The man, police say, had sustained stab wounds and was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released the age or name of the victim and it is not clear if investigators have identified any suspects in the case.
