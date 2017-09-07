

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after “Hitler was right!” was spray painted near Highway 400 in Vaughan for the second time within a week.

On Thursday morning, York police responded to several calls reporting “hateful” graffiti spray painted on the Aurora Road overpass, which is visible to drivers heading southbound on Highway 400 after the Davis Drive exit.

Const. Laura Nicolle said drivers in the area must have spotted the person responsible for this.

“It happened at one of the busiest times for that highway,” Nicolle said.

The earlier incident took place on Sept. 1 on the ramp from Bass Pro Mills Drive to southbound Highway 400 at around 8 a.m.

In this incident, the same phrase was spray painted onto the side of a concrete construction barrier in the area.

The two incidents took place about a 20 minute drive apart.

“Obviously we are going to be investigating the link (between the incidents),” Nicolle said. “It was generally in the same area and the exact same type of paint was used.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).