Police identify young man found dead in parking lot of Scarborough school
Police are investigating after a body was found lying in a Scarborough parking lot on March 16, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:03PM EDT
Police have identified a young man found dead in a Scarborough parking lot Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Dylan Greenaway of Toronto.
The body was discovered shortly before 8 a.m. at Alvin Curling Public School’s parking lot near Upper Rouge Trail and Antelope Drive.
Police say the man appeared to be without vital signs when they arrived and had injuries to his head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially, police classified the man’s death as suspicious but they have since confirmed that it is being investigated as a homicide.
Toronto Police Det. Gary Giroux told reporters at the scene that the victim appears to have suffered "some gunshot wounds."
Giroux said that investigators have identified a suspect vehicle but would not provide any more information.
"I am appealing to this particular community to alert us of any video they may have attached to their homes so we can collect that," he said.
According to a CP24 reporter at the scene, investigators have blocked off access along Upper Rouge Trail and placed several evidence markers at different distances away from the site where the body was found.
Residents in the area say the neighbourhood is often quiet and that they're shocked by news.
Police said an autopsy has been schedule for Friday.
