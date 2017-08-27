

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police have identified a man who was fatally shot at a home in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of The Collegeway and Colonial Drive for a shooting at around 8 a.m. on Aug. 26.

They arrived to find a single victim dead in his home, with obvious signs of trauma.

Police identified the man Sunday as 26-year-old Franc Gabriel Paisley.

“This is an isolated incident and investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who may have video surveillance, dashboard video, or who may have been in the area and have information regarding the incident,” police said a in a news release.

The release said investigators are still searching for a white SUV that was spotted fleeing the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the killing is being asked to call investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).