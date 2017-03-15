Featured
Police identify victim in Woodbridge double shooting as 28-year-old woman
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6:05AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 2:11PM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting in Woodbridge that left a 28-year-old woman dead.
Gunfire erupted in the parking lot outside of a commercial building on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
When paramedics arrived on scene, a woman and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
The female victim, identified by police as 28-year-old Vaughan resident Mila Barberi, was unresponsive when she was rushed to hospital. Police confirmed Wednesday that she later died from her injuries.
The 40-year-old Vaughan man who was also injured in the shooting was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released from hospital.
York Regional Police say the shooter fled the area westbound on Caster Avenue in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee.
"We are looking for anyone with information on that vehicle," Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24 at the scene Wednesday.
The male suspect has been described by investigators as approximately six-foot-two and 250 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and his face was covered at the time of the shooting.
Police told CP24 that the two victims were known to one another but would not elaborate any further on their relationship.
Nicolle said investigators are searching for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting.
She added that police are looking for any drivers with dash cam footage who were in the area between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
