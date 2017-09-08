

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a man who was stabbed in Scarborough over the weekend and later died in hospital.

Thirty-three-year-old Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah was found suffering from multiple stab wounds near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition but he died of his injuries on Wednesday.

That same day, police say they arrested a suspect identified as 18-year-old Toronto resident Prosper Jean Laurent and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has any information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.