

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have released a photo of a man fatally shot in Thorncliffe Park over the weekend.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Shoaib Asakzai, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Toronto police were called to the shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Though the homicide unit has taken over the case, investigators have not released details on potential suspects nor have any arrests been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police.