Featured
Police identify man shot to death in Thorncliffe Park
Police have released this photo of Shoaib Asakzai, 25, who was shot and killed in Thorncliffe Park on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 11:52AM EST
Police have released a photo of a man fatally shot in Thorncliffe Park over the weekend.
The victim, identified as 25-year-old Shoaib Asakzai, was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Toronto police were called to the shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Though the homicide unit has taken over the case, investigators have not released details on potential suspects nor have any arrests been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police identify man shot to death in Thorncliffe Park
- George Smitherman says he plans to run for seat on city council in 2018
- Mississauga man, 46, charged in Oakville sex assault
- Film, TV, digital industry spent $2B in Toronto in 2016, mayor says
- Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Richmond Hill assault