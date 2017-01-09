

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man shot to death in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood over the weekend has been identified by Toronto police.

Toronto resident Anthony Early Smith, 41, was shot early Sunday morning in the area of Queen Street East and Seaton Street at around 7:45 a.m. He is the city’s first homicide victim of 2017.

According to investigators, Smith was shot in the chest and taken to St. Michael’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Sunday, Toronto police Det. Rob North said they are looking for at least two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. Descriptions of the suspects have not been provided.

Police are asking for witnesses who live, or may have been, in the area at the time to contact them. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).