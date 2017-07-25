Police identify man gunned down in Malvern shooting
Demal Graham, 25, is pictured in this photo released by Toronto police.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 9:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2017 9:28PM EDT
Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Malvern Sunday evening.
Shots rang out in broad daylight in the area of Epringham Drive and McLevin Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on July 23.
Crews arrived at the scene to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead a short time later.
In a news release Tuesday, police identified the victim as Demal Graham, 25, of Toronto.
Investigators have said that they are looking for a suspect described as a brown man in his mid-20s, with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and was seen speeding away on McLevin Avenue in a light-coloured, four-door sedan.
The shooting happened just blocks away from another deadly shooting that left two men dead earlier that day.
