

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Malvern Sunday evening.

Shots rang out in broad daylight in the area of Epringham Drive and McLevin Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on July 23.

Crews arrived at the scene to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release Tuesday, police identified the victim as Demal Graham, 25, of Toronto.

Investigators have said that they are looking for a suspect described as a brown man in his mid-20s, with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and was seen speeding away on McLevin Avenue in a light-coloured, four-door sedan.

The shooting happened just blocks away from another deadly shooting that left two men dead earlier that day.