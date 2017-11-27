

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man from Belwood, Ont. is dead after a minivan and a dump truck collided head-on just west of Schomberg this morning.

It happened on Highway 9 between 11th and 12th Concession sometime before 11:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the van was initially trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The driver of the minivan involved in the crash suffered critical injuries, prompting emergency crews to call in Ornge Air Ambulance.

The victim was airlifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified by OPP as Joshua D’Archi.

The driver of the dump truck sustained “much less serious” injuries,” Schmidt said, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Highway 9 was closed in both directions between 11 and 12th Concession so police could investigate. The roads reopened several hours later around 4:30 p.m.