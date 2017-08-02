

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Humewood-Cedarvale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Adrian Milligan was in the area of Claxton Boulevard and Raglan Avenue, near St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street, when he was involved in an argument with two men.

During the altercation, Milligan was shot, police say.

The two suspects were seen running away from the area northbound on Raglan Avenue.

Milligan was found at a nearby gas station suffering from “obvious trauma,” police say.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

The first suspect has been described by investigators as a black male who is approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-seven and was wearing a blue hoodie and shorts at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is believed to be a black male who is about five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and shorts.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).