

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood overnight.

Police were called to the area of Gennela Square and Morningview Trail, near Morningside and Sheppard avenues, just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of multiple shots fired.

A male victim was located in the area suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told CP24 that officers found several locations where shots were fired along Gennela Square.

The victim of the fatal shooting has been identified as Brandon Clarke. Officers said Clarke was a father and worked full-time.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Det. Jeff Tavares said Clarke did not reside on Gennela Square but had “interest on that street.”

Police have described a suspect wanted in connection with the incident as a five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 male with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

The suspect was last seen heading north of Gennela Square towards Morningview Trail.

Officers have been canvassing the area for witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.