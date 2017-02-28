

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are searching for a 28-year-old man they believe was involved in a shooting outside the Thompson Diner over the weekend.

The incident unfolded in the early morning hours of Feb. 25 just outside the entrance to the 24-hour restaurant, located near Wellington and Bathurst streets.

According to police, an argument between two men escalated into a physical confrontation where one of the men brandished a gun and fired at the other.

Police allege the suspect continued to physically assault the man as he was retreating into the restaurant before fleeing the area in a black Cadillac Escalade.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to hospital by two friends in a taxi. There, he was transported to a trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery. Though he was previously listed as being in serious condition, police have since described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

In a news release Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Alexander Edward Collin Reid, of Ajax.

Reid is wanted on several charges including aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous and urge the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if he is spotted.

A photo of the suspect has also been released.