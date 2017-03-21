Featured
Police ID man who died at Goderich salt mine
Flag at half-mast at the Sifto Salt Mine in Goderich on March 20, 2017. (Scott Miller/CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:23AM EDT
Police have identified the man who died after an incident at a salt mine in western Ontario over the weekend.
He was 36-year-old Darcy Clancy of Chepstow, Ont.
Provincial police were called to the Compass Minerals mine in Goderich Saturday morning.
An injured man was brought to the surface and immediately taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday.
Compass' website describes the Goderich facility as the largest underground salt mine on Earth.
