Police ID man shot and killed in North Etobicoke
A body is seen covered by an orange tarp in the area of Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent on Sept. 2, 2017. (Leena Latafat/CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 7:03AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 3, 2017 7:06AM EDT
Police have identified the man shot and killed in North Etobicoke on Saturday night as 34-year-old Awad Hurre.
According to police, Hurre was walking to his residence in the area of Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, shortly before 9 p.m. when he was shot.
Police confirm that the 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released detailed suspect descriptions but say they are searching for four people who fled the area in a silver-coloured vehicle.
Investigators also said they believe Hurre was “targeted.”
Members of the forensic identification services unit remain at the scene this morning.