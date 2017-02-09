

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have identified the man who was fatally shot at an Oshawa residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Darius Thorne, 18, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment hallway on Quebec Street, near Gibb Street, at around 1:30 p.m.

Though he was rushed to hospital, he later died of his injuries.

Durham Regional Police have since handed the investigation over to homicide detectives.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was a “random” incident.

They said they’re awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, which is expected to be conducted Friday.

Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects wanted in connection with the case.