

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on a multi-million-dollar fraud and money laundering investigation dubbed “Project Fellowship.”

Det. Sgt. Gerald Heaney and Const. Micheal Lane will be on hand to speak with reporters at the 10:30 a.m. news conference at police headquarters on College Street.

Police say that 100 pieces of property recovered during the course of the investigation will be on display.