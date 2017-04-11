

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Three teens accused of stealing candy from a store at Canada’s Wonderland were quickly apprehended Thursday with the help of a police helicopter.

Police in York region say they were called to the amusement park, which has yet to open for the season, at around 10:30 p.m. after security spotted three males inside the park.

The security guard told police that the suspects were walking around the park wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

It’s alleged they walked into one of the stores inside the park and stole candy before disappearing on park grounds.

A short time later, police helicopter Air2 arrived at the scene and spotted the teens hiding beneath a tree.

Officers in Air2 led a K-9 unit on the ground to the teens, who were arrested without incident.

Police say the teens were “cooperative” and “remorseful” for stealing the candy and will not face charges.

Instead, the teens will be required to complete community service.