

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say they have located a woman who was initially by a vehicle and then dragged into a car by a group of men.

Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said witnesses saw the woman and a man arguing inside a white SUV parked at a plaza near McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

At some point, a dark-coloured sedan and silver smaller-model sedan pulled into the parking lot and near to the first vehicle.

“After arguing in the vehicle, the woman is then seen standing in front of the dark sedan,” Douglas-Cook said.

“That sedan then strikes her and she falls to the ground.”

According to police, three men then got out of the vehicles, picked the woman off the ground and placed her in the silver sedan.

Douglas-Cook said all three vehicles then pulled out of the parking lot and were last seen heading southbound on McCowan Road.

Police officers attended a number of hospital across the city to see if anyone matching the description of the woman showed up in an emergency room but came up empty.

The woman was located sometime this afternoon, but police say they’ve yet to speak with her about what transpired this morning.

Douglas-Cook said investigators have no reason to believe that the incident is pre-meditated.

“Hopefully this is just an isolated situation,” she said.

A woman who lives near the parking lot where the incident happened told CTV News Toronto that she heard the commotion from inside her home.

“I heard a lot of arguing, there was a lot of shouting and it seemed like there were some guys and a woman’s voice," the witness, who did not provide her name, said. "I opened the door to look and I saw a car. I didn’t see the woman at the time but I saw them getting in the car."

The woman said the men “seemed a little panic-y.”

“Then the police showed up. I opened my door and there were police here. They were looking for evidence and stuff," she said. "Then I found out that a woman had been hit and they were looking for her now.”

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.