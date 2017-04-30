Police: Driver who crashed into back of fire truck in Entertainment District facing charges
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 6:16AM EDT
A motorist has been arrested after police say he drove into the back of a parked fire truck in the city’s Entertainment District.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near King and Peter streets.
The fire truck was stopped on the road when a driver ran into the back of the vehicle.
The driver was arrested at the scene and police say the man is being investigated for possible impaired driving.