Toronto police are looking into whether drugs played a role in the death of a young man at a downtown condo Friday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, collapsed while in an elevator with friends. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers were called to the building, near Adelaide and Widmer streets, shortly after 6 a.m. for was believed to be a medical situation.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the caller told police that there was a man in the building’s elevator who was unconscious.

“I know that the caller tried to assist him by giving him CPR,” she told CP24. “They described him as being blue in the face.”

Douglas-Cook said emergency services arrived shortly thereafter and located the man without vital signs.

Police later said they were investigating his death as a “suspicious incident.”

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

“I did speak to investigators and they’re looking at the possibility of drugs being involved in this situation,” Douglas-Cook said.

“We’re obviously speaking to people in the building and trying to find some witnesses who can maybe give us some clarity about what exactly happened that led to this person’s unfortunate situation. We’re looking at video and trying to figure out as much as we can, but there isn’t a lot we know at this point unfortunately.”

The city has been grappling with a spike in drug overdoses in recent weeks. According to the city’s Medical Officer of Health, hospital emergency rooms treated 94 patients for suspected drug overdoses between July 27 and August 2.

Investigators remain at the building and will likely be there for several more hours, Douglas-Cook said.

“They’re trying to determine a lot. We’re trying to determine the unit the person came from, we’re trying to determine exactly what happened, to figure out if it is in fact as a result of the use of drugs,” she said. “There’s a lot for them to figure out, so it’s hard to give a timeframe at this point.”

One resident told CP24 that she was stuck inside an elevator for more than 30 minutes when building management stopped service.

She said she doesn’t think of residents there as “dangerous people” but is questioning her own safety there now.

“It’s really scary because we’ve been living here for seven months and you would expect that this area would be a safe place to live but now a lot of us are feeling really unhappy,” she said. “A lot of us want to move.”

Ali Dinai, meanwhile, moved into the building a month ago and said so far his experience as a tenant has been “fantastic.”

“It’s very quiet. You can’t really hear anything going on anywhere else unless your windows are open, but that’s normal for downtown,” Dinai said.

“It’s insane how this stuff happens. It shows that life is really short and you can never really expect when this stuff happens. It mean, it was what? A 20-something year old? It’s unexpected.”