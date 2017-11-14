

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have made an arrest in the Remembrance Day theft of a poppy donation box from a YMCA in Oshawa.

The box was taken from the counter of a YMCA on Mary Street at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police subsequently arrested someone on Monday elsewhere in Oshawa after observing an individual who matched the description of the suspect.

Dennis Klawitter is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation, possession of a schedule 1 substance (marijuana) and possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

Klawitter has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.