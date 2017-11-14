Police charge suspect after poppy donation box stolen in Oshawa
A woman purchases a poppy in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. (The Canadian Press / Justin Tang)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 12:05PM EST
Police have made an arrest in the Remembrance Day theft of a poppy donation box from a YMCA in Oshawa.
The box was taken from the counter of a YMCA on Mary Street at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police subsequently arrested someone on Monday elsewhere in Oshawa after observing an individual who matched the description of the suspect.
Dennis Klawitter is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation, possession of a schedule 1 substance (marijuana) and possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine).
Klawitter has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.