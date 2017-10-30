

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A man is facing 21 charges in connection to an apartment rental scam.

Police allege that from July to October a man advertised apartment rentals online and met with prospective tenants who responded to the ad. The man would then show them different apartment units that they were led to believe were available.

The prospective tenants were asked to provide cash deposits to secure the unit. However, they later found out the units were not available to be rented at all.

Police arrested a suspect identified as 39-year-old Bum Joon Kim Monday, Oct. 30. He’s been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall Tuesday morning.