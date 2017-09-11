

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted near the city’s Garden District last year.

Police say at around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, an 18-year-old woman was physically and sexually assaulted by a man in the area of Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street.

Following the assaults, police say the man, who was carrying a firearm, forcibly removed the woman’s belongings.

He was seen fleeing the area on Gerrard Street West.

On Monday, police announced that a suspect has been arrested in the care.

Neville Blake, a 30-year-old Whitby resident, has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, chocking; overcoming resistance, and uttering death threats.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.